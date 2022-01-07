Although Vinicius Junior has become one of the most important players in Real Madrid's roster, he isn't one of the top earners. Here, check out the two reasons why Los Blancos haven't yet improved his contract.

Vinicius Junior took a huge step early in his career when he moved to Real Madrid only at 18 years of age. By then, he was just a teenager who showed glimpses of his potential at Flamengo. But he's not just a promising player anymore, he has already become a key player for Los Blancos.

With 12 goals to his name, Vinicus is the second top goalscorer of the club this season - only behind Karim Benzema (20), while his nine assists are the team's highest. Meanwhile, he has also started to feature for the Brazil national team more frequently.

However, his growth at Santiago Bernabeu hasn't been translated into a better contract so far. Vinicius is still under the same deal he signed in 2018, which expires in 2024. According to Marca, he currently earns €3.2 million per season, which places him among the lowest earners in the squad. The club knows he deserves a raise and will eventually get one, but will put it on hold for these reasons.

1. Vinicius Jr shouldn't be distracted ahead of the final stretch of the season

Real Madrid's front office acknowledges they need to update Vinicius Junior's contract but now it's not the right moment. According to Marca, both parties have agreed to wait until the end of the season to get it done, with a huge raise in Vinicius' wage.

There's still a lot to be played for this campaign and Los Blancos are in contention both for the Spanish league title and the Champions League trophy. Therefore, both the club and the player seem to believe that it's better for Vinicius not to be distracted so that he can focus on his game.

2. Real Madrid want to focus on summer targets Mbappe, Haaland

Meanwhile, the report adds that timing is not great because of Real Madrid's intention to secure Kylian Mbappe, whose deal with PSG is up in June, and their plan to afford Erling Haaland's arrival. Changing Vinicius' contract at this point of the season would have an impact in their budget and salary cap ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, so they'd rather wait.