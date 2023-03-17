Udinese and Milan will clash off on Saturday at Dacia Arena in the 27th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Udinese will welcome Milan at Dacia Arena in Udine on Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

[Watch Udinese vs Milan online in the US on Paramount+]

This will be their 96th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 42 games so far; Udinese have celebrated a victory 17 times to this day, and 36 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 13, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 4-2 win for the Rossoneri at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Udinese vs Milan: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Udinese vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Extra, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

United States: Paramount+