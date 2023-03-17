Udinese will welcome Milan at Dacia Arena in Udine on Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 96th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 42 games so far; Udinese have celebrated a victory 17 times to this day, and 36 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 13, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 4-2 win for the Rossoneri at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Udinese vs Milan: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Udinese vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Extra, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
United States: Paramount+