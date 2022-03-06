After understanding that the opponent who pulled him to the ground was none other than Brentford's star Christian Eriksen, an upset Brandon Williams immediately converted into a smile and hugs during Norwich's clash with Brentford on Saturday.

Christian Eriksen made his second Premier League debut with Brentford last week after entering as a substitute in the second half in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle. However, this weekend, he played the whole Matchday 28 game and performed very well.

After seven consecutive defeats and one draw in the last eight matches in the English top-flight, Brentford have finally seen the light at the end of the tunnel, after emerging victorious away at the Carrow Road against their direct rival against relegation, Norwich.

The Bees have grabbed a deserved win with a final result of 3-1 mainly thanks to Ivan Toney's hat-trick. Moreover, during the match, the guests' main star, Eriksen got involved in a duel that became an instant hit on social media.

Watch: Brandon Williams hugs Christian Eriksen after being tackled

Just before the half-time whistle, the Danish midfielder did everything in his power to stop Norwich's left-back Brandon Williams from starting a counter-attack. Thus, he tackled him from behind, which resulted in both players falling down to the ground.

Williams, who is on loan from Manchester United, had initially not been aware of who knocked him down. Notably upset, the young Englishman turned over to clash physically with Eriksen. However, once he realized who it was, he started laughing and simply, gave him a warm hug.