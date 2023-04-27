Al-Nassr and Al Raed will clash off today at MRSOOL Park in the 24th round of the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side Al-Nassr and Al Raed will meet at MRSOOL Park in Riyadh on the Matchday 24 of the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League season on Friday, April 28, 2023. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Saudi league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 30th league meeting. No surprises here as Al-Nassr have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 23 games so far; Al Raed have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and the remaining five matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on December 16, 2022, and it ended in a 4-1 win for the yellow and blue outfit away at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League season.

When will Al-Nassr vs Al Raed be played?

The 2022-23 Saudi Pro League (SPL) Round 24 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Al Raed will be played on Friday, April 28, 2023, at MRSOOL Park.

Al-Nassr vs Al Raed: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al Raed

The match to be played between Al-Nassr and Al Raed in the 33rd round of the Saudi Pro League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast all over the world (except Saudi Arabia) on YouTube, Shahid.