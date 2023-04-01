Chelsea and Liverpool will clash off at Stamford Bridge in the 30th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here when this derby game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Chelsea and Liverpool will meet at Stamford Bridge in London on Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada.

This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 23 games so far; Chelsea have celebrated a victory 21 times to this day, and the remaining 17 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 21, 2023, and it ended in a disappointing goalless draw in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

When will Chelsea vs Liverpool be played?

The 2022-23 Premier League Round 20 game between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

The English match to be played between Chelsea and Liverpool in the 30th round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States and on Fubo Canada in Canada.