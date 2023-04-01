Chelsea and Liverpool will meet at Stamford Bridge in London on Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada.
[Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool online free in the US on Peacock]
This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 23 games so far; Chelsea have celebrated a victory 21 times to this day, and the remaining 17 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 21, 2023, and it ended in a disappointing goalless draw in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
When will Chelsea vs Liverpool be played?
The 2022-23 Premier League Round 20 game between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US
ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM
How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool
The English match to be played between Chelsea and Liverpool in the 30th round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States and on Fubo Canada in Canada.