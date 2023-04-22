Chivas take on Cruz Azul at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chivas and Cruz Azul meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The home team does not want to lose the current winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Chivas have won two recent games against Necaxa 1-0 and against Club Leon 2-0, so far they are the 4th spot in the standings with a small winning streak of two wins and a draw.

Cruz Azul are fighting to reach the postseason, they are in the 8th spot of the standings with a record of 6-3-6. Cruz Azul tied two in the last five games, also won two other games and lost one against Club America 1-3 at home.

When will Chivas vs Cruz Azul be played?

Chivas and Cruz Azul play for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, April 22 at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The home team is likely to win this game but the visitors need points to climb spots.

Chivas vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament, Chivas and Cruz Azul at the Estadio AKRON in Zapopan on Saturday, April 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Peacock, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC.