Club America take on Club Leon at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Club America and Club Leon meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico. Both teams are fighting to steal the first spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Club America vs Club Leon online free in the US on Fubo]

Club America are in the third spot of the standings with a record of 6-5-1 and 23 points, also they won two recent games against Tigres UANL 2-0 and Chivas 4-2.

Club Leon are very close to the first spot, they are in the second spot with 24 points, 7 points behind Monterrey but they won the last four of five games.

When will Club America vs Club Leon be played?

Club America and Club Leon play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, April 1 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico. This game will be one of the most entertaining of the day.

Club America vs Club Leon: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Club Leon in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Club America and Club Leon at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico on Saturday, April 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.