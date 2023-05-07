Club Leon take on Atletico San Luis at Estadio Leon in Leon de los Aldamas for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Club Leon vs Atletico San Luis online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Club Leon and Atletico San Luis meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Leon in Leon de los Aldamas. The visitors are not underdogs like last year. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Club Leon vs Atletico San Luis online free in the US on Fubo]

Club Leon won eight games during the regular season but that was not enough to reach the quarter-finals without going through reclassification. Last year they were eliminated in this stage.

Atletico San Luis entered reclassification as the 12th team after a tough regular season where they posted a record of 5-4-8 overall.

When will Club Leon vs Atletico San Luis be played?

Club Leon and Atletico San Luis play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Sunday, May 7 at Estadio Leon in Leon de los Aldamas. The home team knows that the visitors are weak defending.

Club Leon vs Atletico San Luis: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:06 PM

CT: 8:06 PM

MT: 7:06 PM

PT: 6:06 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs Atletico San Luis in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Club Leon and Atletico San Luis at the Estadio Leon in Leon de los Aldamas on Sunday, May 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision.