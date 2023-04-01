Colombia U17 take on Ecuador U17 today at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Colombia U17 vs Ecuador U17 online free in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Colombia U17 and Ecuador U17 meet in the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil. The Colombians tied the first game of the group stage against the Uruguayans. Here is all the detailed information about this U-17 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Colombia U17 vs Ecuador U17 online free in the US on Fubo]

Colombia started the tournament with a draw against a favorite, Uruguay 0-0, but in the end that result was good as they showed a top defensive form.

Ecuador also tied the first game, they as host team are favorites and during the debut they tied against Brazil 2-2.

When will Colombia U17 vs Ecuador U17 be played?

Colombia U17 and Ecuador U17 play for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship today, April 1 at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil. This game is likely to be one of the closest in Group A.

Colombia U17 vs Ecuador U17: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Colombia U17 vs Ecuador U17 in the US

This game for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship, Colombia U17 and Ecuador U17 at the Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil on Saturday, April 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is Fox Soccer Plus.