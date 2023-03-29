Colombia and Uruguay face each other at Estadio Christian Benitez Betancourt in Group A of the Campeonato Sudamericano U-17. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Colombia U17 vs Uruguay U17 online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Colombia and Uruguay will clash at Estadio Christian Benitez Betancourt in Guayaquil in the South American U-17 Championship. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Group A Matchday 1 U-17 soccer game in the US.

[Watch Colombia vs Uruguay online free in the US exclusively on FuboTV]

This will be their seventh overall game. Interestingly, Uruguay are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in four direct duels to this day, while Colombia have celebrated a triumph in two matches so far. No games have ended in a draw.

Their last meeting took place on March 26, 2023, and it ended in a 2-1 win for La Celeste at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the South American U-17 Championship.

When will Colombia U17 vs Uruguay U17 be played?

The South American U-17 Championship game between Colombia and Uruguay will be played on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Estadio Christian Benitez Betancourt in Guayaquil.

Colombia U17 vs Uruguay U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Colombia U17 vs Uruguay U17

The match to be played between Colombia and Uruguay in the Campeonato Sudamericano Sub-17 will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.