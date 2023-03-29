Colombia and Uruguay will clash at Estadio Christian Benitez Betancourt in Guayaquil in the South American U-17 Championship. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Group A Matchday 1 U-17 soccer game in the US.
This will be their seventh overall game. Interestingly, Uruguay are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in four direct duels to this day, while Colombia have celebrated a triumph in two matches so far. No games have ended in a draw.
Their last meeting took place on March 26, 2023, and it ended in a 2-1 win for La Celeste at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the South American U-17 Championship.
When will Colombia U17 vs Uruguay U17 be played?
The South American U-17 Championship game between Colombia and Uruguay will be played on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Estadio Christian Benitez Betancourt in Guayaquil.
Colombia U17 vs Uruguay U17: Time by State in the US
ET: 5:30 PM
CT: 4:30 PM
MT: 3:30 PM
PT: 2:30 PM
How to watch Colombia U17 vs Uruguay U17
The match to be played between Colombia and Uruguay in the Campeonato Sudamericano Sub-17 will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.