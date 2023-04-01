Monterrey take on Tijuana at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Monterrey and Tijuana meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home is in the first spot of the standings and it is likely that they will go far this season. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Monterrey have won four of the last five recent games, last week they won a game against Tigres UANL 1-0 on the road.

Tijuana are struggling in the 2023 Clausura tournament with a losing record of 2-6-4 and a recent draw against Toluca 3-3.

When will Monterrey vs Tijuana be played?

Monterrey and Tijuana play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, April 1 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team is favorite but the visitors tied a recent game by scoring three goals.

Monterrey vs Tijuana: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Tijuana in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Monterrey and Tijuana at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe on Saturday, April 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.