Nice and Paris Saint-Germain will face off at Allianz Riviera in Nice on Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this French Ligue 1 soccer match in the US.

This will be their 77th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 33 games so far; OGC Nice have celebrated a victory 22 times to this day, and the remaining 21 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 1, 2022, and it ended in a plain 2-1 win for the Parisians at home in Paris. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

When will Nice vs PSG be played?

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 Round 30 game between Paris Saint-Germain and PSG will be played on Sunday, April 8, 2023, at Allianz Riviera in Paris.

Nice vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Nice vs PSG

The French league match to be played between Nice and PSG in the 30th round of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.