Peru and Argentina will clash today at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil in the South American U-17 Championship. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Group B Matchday 4 U-17 soccer game in the US.
This will be their eighth overall meeting. Argentina are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in five direct duels to this day, while Peru have not celebrated a triumph so far. Two games have ended in a draw.
Their last meeting took place on April 3, 2019, and it ended in a 0-0 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the South American U-17 Championship.
When will Peru U17 vs Argentina U17 be played?
The South American U-17 Championship Group B Matchday 4 game between Peru and Argentina will be played on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil.
Peru U17 vs Argentina U17: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
How to watch Peru U17 vs Argentina U17
The match to be played between Peru and Argentina in the Campeonato Sudamericano Sub-17 will be broadcast in the United States.