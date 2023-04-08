Tigres UANL take on Mazatlan at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Tigres UANL and Mazatlan meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza. The home team is going through a painful losing streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Tigres UANL lost two more games for a total of three consecutive defeats in the last five games, they are in the 7th spot of the standings with 21 points.

Mazatlan are in the last spot of the standings with a win in the last five games, they lost a recent game against Atletico San Luis 1-2 on the road.

When will Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan be played?

Tigres UANL and Mazatlan play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, April 8 at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza. It is highly likely that the home team will break their losing streak by winning this game.

Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Tigres UANL and Mazatlan at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza on Saturday, April 8, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.