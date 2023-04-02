Venezuela U17 take on Paraguay U17 at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Venezuela U17 and Paraguay U17 meet in the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. This game will take place at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil. The Venezuelans want to win after showing top form against a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this U-17 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Venezuela had a good game against Argentina, that was their first group stage game but they lost 4-2. The first half of that game was tied until the Venezuelans allowed two goals late in the first half and one during the second half.

Paraguay play their first game of the group stage, but they always play as favorites since between 2015 and 2019 they had good spots at the end of the tournament (fourth place and two times third place).

When will Venezuela U17 vs Paraguay U17 be played?

Venezuela U17 and Paraguay U17 play for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship on Sunday, April 2 at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil. It is probable that the Venezuelans want to score an early goal knowing that the Paraguayans are favorites.

Venezuela U17 vs Paraguay U17: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Venezuela U17 vs Paraguay U17 in the US

This game for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship, Venezuela U17 and Paraguay U17 at the Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil on Sunday, April 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is Fox Soccer Plus.