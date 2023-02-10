One of the main stars of Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe will not be present at the Matchday 23 game of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here we tell you the reasons for his absence.

Paris Saint-Germain will play this Saturday, February 11, against Monaco in what will be Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1, a game of great importance for the future of what will be the league competition. For this, PSG would like to have all its best players, although one of its stars, Kylian Mbappe, will be absent. Here we tell you the reason.

After the elimination in the round of 16 of the 2022/2023 Coupe de France, Paris Saint-Germain only had a chance in two competitions: the UEFA Champions League (they will have a very tough series in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich) and the Ligue 1, of which they are the current leaders.

In the domestic league, they have a good advantage over their immediate rivals Olympique Marseille and Lens: no less than 8 points difference. Something that seems difficult to discount but of course, PSG do not want to give their pursuers any chance especially because if Monaco win, they would also get closer to the top.

Mbappe absent vs Monaco

It is surprising that one of the best PSG players is not in a game as important as this. In the game last weekend against Montpellier in Ligue 1, he came out with a soreness after 20 minutes. It happens that Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to his left thigh at the height of the biceps femoris. It is estimated that he will be out for 3 weeks.

