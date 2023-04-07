Wolves will meet with Chelsea at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. 

This will be their 18th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 10 wins so far, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have just three wins to this day. The remaining four games have ended in a draw. 

Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for Chelsea at home in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season. 

Wolves vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time 

Argentina: 12:00 PM 
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day) 
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM 
Belgium: 4:00 PM 
Brazil: 12:00 PM 
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET) 
Croatia: 4:00 PM 
Denmark: 4:00 PM 
Egypt: 5:00 PM 
France: 4:00 PM 
Ghana: 3:00 PM  
Greece: 5:00 PM 
India: 8:30 PM 
Indonesia: 11:00 PM 
Italy: 4:00 PM 
Jamaica: 10:00 AM 
Kenya: 6:00 PM 
Malaysia: 11:00 PM 
Mexico: 9:00 AM 
Morocco: 4:00 PM 
Netherlands: 4:00 PM 
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day) 
Nigeria: 4:00 PM 
Norway: 4:00 PM 
Poland: 4:00 PM 
Portugal: 3:00 PM 
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM 
Serbia: 4:00 PM 
Singapore: 11:00 PM 
South Africa: 5:00 PM 
Spain: 4:00 PM 
Sweden: 4:00 PM  
UAE: 7:00 PM 
United States: 10:00 AM (ET) 

Wolves vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming 

Argentina: Star+ 
Australia: Optus Sport 
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2 
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports  
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO 
Canada: fuboTV Canada 
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia 
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark 
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
France: Canal+ Sport360 
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport MaXimo 1 
Greece: Nova Sports 5 
India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP 
Indonesia: Vidio 
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football 
Jamaica: Csport.tv  
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 6 
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3 
Mexico: Paramount+ 
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands 
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ 
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 6 
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway 
Poland: Viaplay Poland 
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal  
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia 
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+ 
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App 
Spain: DAZN 
Sweden: V Sport 1, V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden 
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
United States: Fubo (Free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network 

 