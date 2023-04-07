Wolves will meet with Chelsea at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 18th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 10 wins so far, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have just three wins to this day. The remaining four games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for Chelsea at home in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Wolves vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Wolves vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Sport360
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports 5
India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 6
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 6
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: V Sport 1, V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Fubo (Free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network