Wolves and Chelsea will clash off on Saturday at Molineux Stadium in the 30th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Wolves vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Wolves will meet with Chelsea at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 18th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 10 wins so far, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have just three wins to this day. The remaining four games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for Chelsea at home in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Wolves vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Sport360

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports 5

India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 6

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 6

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: V Sport 1, V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Fubo (Free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network