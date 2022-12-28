Wolves and Manchester United will clash off at Molineux Stadium in the 18th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Wolves will host Manchester United at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Matchday 18 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada for Canada

This will be their 17th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning nine games so far; Wolves have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 3, 2022, when the game ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Wanderers in Manchester last season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Wolves vs Manchester United: Date

The 2022-23 Premier League Round 18 game between Wolves and Manchester United will be played on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Molineux Stadium in Wolves.

Wolves vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Wolves vs Manchester United in Premier League 2022-23

The English match to be played between Wolves and Manchester United in the 18th round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada. Other options for the US include nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO.