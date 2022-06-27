The 2021-22 season is on the books and the Ballon d'Or winner will be announced soon. From this ceremony onwards, the award will take into account a player's performance throughout the club season rather than the calendar year.

The 2021-22 campaign will be the first club season considered for a Ballon d'Or ceremony. The prestigious award organized by France Football used to take into account a player's performance in a calendar year.

But this year, the winner will be considered for his performances throughout the club season. The 2022 Ballon d'Or gala will be held on August 17 in Paris, unlike previous editions that were celebrated at the end or the beginning of the calendar year.

Though the candidates will be known on August 12, the fact that the eligibility criteria is the club season allows us to imagine which players are frontrunners for the coveted prize. In fact, Real Madrid have already prepared a €1 million bonus in case one of theirs wins the award.

According to Spanish journalist Pacojo of Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Vinicius Junior's new contract with Real Madrid includes a €1 million bonus if he wins the Ballon d'Or. The 21-year-old winger has recently signed a new deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2027.

While Karim Benzema seems to be favorite for this year's award, others (such as Neymar) believe Vinicius Junior could also win the golden ball. The Brazilian star comes from a breakout season with Real Madrid, helping them win both the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

As a matter of fact, it was Vini who scored the game-winning goal in the UCL final against Liverpool. He also contributed to the European title with 3 more goals and 7 assists throughout the campaign. Additionally, Vinicius bagged 17 goals and provided 13 assists in 35 La Liga games.

Therefore, even if Benzema is the frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or this time, Vinicius has also made a case to at least be considered. Only time will tell who ends up having the upper hand, but Real Madrid will have a €1m paycheck prepared, just in case.