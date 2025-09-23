Lamine Yamal breaks silence after losing 2025 Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembele

After weeks of speculation and fan campaigns, Lamine Yamal finally addressed his runner-up finish at the 2025 Ballon d’Or, which was awarded to Ousmane Dembele following a historic season with Paris Saint-Germain. The 18-year-old Barcelona sensation took to Instagram to share a message of humility, faith, and quiet ambition.

Yamal’s post came hours after the gala at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, where he received the Kopa Trophy for the second consecutive year, honoring him as the world’s best U-21 player. Despite missing out on the Ballon d’Or, his tone remained gracious and grounded.

“God’s plan is perfect, you have to climb to get to the top. Happy for the Kopa trophy x2 and congratulate @o.dembele7 for the award and the great season,” wrote Yamal on Instagram.

A tale of two seasons: Yamal vs. Dembele

The contrast between Yamal and Dembele was striking. Yamal dazzled with 18 goals and 25 assists across all competitions, playing a pivotal role in helping Barcelona secure a domestic treble.

Meanwhile, Dembele’s campaign with PSG was historic, tallying 35 goals and 16 assists, and culminating in a clean sweep of titles — including the long-awaited Champions League trophy.

What’s next for Yamal?

Despite the setback, Yamal’s maturity and message suggest a long-term mindset. His rise has been meteoric, and many analysts believe he remains a top contender for future Ballon d’Or honors. As Barcelona builds around its young core, Yamal’s leadership and consistency could be the key to European glory — the missing piece in his 2025 campaign.

