Ousmane Dembele tops 2025 Ballon d’Or points: What’s the difference compared to Lamine Yamal?

On Monday, September 22, a long-running debate was finally settled: Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d’Or. After months of speculation over a head-to-head race with Lamine Yamal, the prestigious award from France Football went to the Frenchman. On Friday, the official voting totals were released, and the gap between the two stars turned out to be bigger than many expected.

As expected, both were the leading candidates for soccer’s most prestigious individual honor. The Paris Saint-Germain forward delivered a standout season, playing 53 matches, scoring 35 goals, handing out 16 assists, and winning five trophies: Ligue 1, the French Super Cup, the Coupe de France, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

On the other side, Lamine Yamal — winner of the Kopa Trophy for best U-21 player in the world for the second straight year — more than lived up to the hype with Barcelona and Spain. The teenage sensation appeared in 55 games, tallying 18 goals and 25 assists while helping his club capture three domestic titles: La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Copa del Rey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The points difference between Dembele and Yamal

The Ballon d’Or is decided through a voting process involving prominent representatives from countries around the world. Each voter ranks their top five players, awarding five points to their first choice, four to the second, and so on. The totals are then added up to determine the winner announced at the gala ceremony.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

On the strength of his breakout season with Barcelona, where he played a starring role in nearly every domestic competition, Lamine Yamal collected 1,059 points. His dazzling dribbling, speed, goals, and assists were key factors in pushing him to such a high tally.

Advertisement

see also Ousmane Dembele remembers Lionel Messi during 2025 Ballon d’Or acceptance speech

But Ousmane Dembele finished comfortably ahead with 1,380 points. His decisive influence in Paris Saint-Germain’s sweep of every competition they entered last season made him the overwhelming choice for voters, sealing his first Ballon d’Or.

Advertisement

Final Ballon d’Or points