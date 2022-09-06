For Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase Ajax will face Rangers. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Ajax will receive Rangers for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial). In Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.

Without a doubt, Group A made up of these teams along with Liverpool and Napoli will be one of the most complicated. The "Reds" are the main favorites to win the group so, if that logic is given, the other three members will have to fight for second place to go to the round of 16, or for third place to try better luck in the Europe League.

Undoubtedly it will be important to get points at home, and that is why in this match it will be Ajax who will have the greatest responsibility. They will not have an easy game, since the last runners-up in the Europa League have shown last season that they have a good team to compete in this Champions League.

Ajax vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time

Ajax will play against Rangers for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Wednesday, September 7 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Australia: 2:45 AM (September 8)

Barbados: 12:45 PM

Belize: 10:45 AM

Botswana: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Burundi: 6:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Eswatini: 6:45 PM

Ethiopia: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Gambia: 4:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Guyana: 12:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Lesotho: 6:45 PM

Liberia: 4:45 PM

Malawi: 6:45 PM

Malta: 6:45 PM

Mauritius: 6:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Namibia: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Pakistan: 9:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 8)

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Rwanda: 6:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 8)

Solomon Islands: 3:45 AM (September 8)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Sudan: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 10:15 PM

Sudan: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:45 PM

Ajax vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Belize: ESPN North

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max

Brunei: beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com

Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport One

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN6 Malta

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Pakistan: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: TOD, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Sudan: TOD, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), ViX

Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

