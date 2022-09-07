Napoli and Liverpool meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli. Napoli want to show their new attacking strategy against one of the biggest teams. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+
Napoli are not the biggest Italian team and they are not favorites either, but they are willing to play at the same level as the big favorites. Apart from Liverpool, they are sharing Group A with Ajax and Rangers.
Liverpool do not want to make the mistakes of last season, they reached the final but the team could not win against Real Madrid, but the Spanish team did not have the best defense. And now things are different for Liverpool without Sadio Mane.
Napoli vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Napoli and Liverpool play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 7 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli.
Australia: 5:00 AM September 8
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 8
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM September 8
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 8
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 8
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Napoli vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN
France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN , Servus TV
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go, LiveScore App
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Lesotho: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports
Namibia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App
South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now