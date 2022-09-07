Napoli take on Liverpool at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Napoli and Liverpool meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli. Napoli want to show their new attacking strategy against one of the biggest teams. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+

Napoli are not the biggest Italian team and they are not favorites either, but they are willing to play at the same level as the big favorites. Apart from Liverpool, they are sharing Group A with Ajax and Rangers.

Liverpool do not want to make the mistakes of last season, they reached the final but the team could not win against Real Madrid, but the Spanish team did not have the best defense. And now things are different for Liverpool without Sadio Mane.

Napoli vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Napoli and Liverpool play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 7 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli.

Australia: 5:00 AM September 8

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 8

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM September 8

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 8

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 8

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Napoli vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN , Servus TV

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go, LiveScore App

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Lesotho: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Namibia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now