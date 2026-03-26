Are Wales out of 2026 World Cup after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina in UEFA playoffs?

Wales’ quest for a spot in Group B of the 2026 World Cup came to a devastating end on Thursday, as they fell to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a high-stakes penalty shootout during the UEFA playoff semifinals.

With the loss, Wales are officially eliminated from 2026 World Cup contention, while Bosnia move on to a winner-take-all playoff final against Italy. For the Dragons, the long road to redemption begins now, as they must wait until the 2030 qualifying cycle for another shot at the World Cup stage.

The Welsh side appeared to have one foot in the final until the 86th minute, when ageless wonder Edin Dzeko found the back of the net to level the score and force the match into extra time. After a scoreless additional 30 minutes, Bosnia proved more clinical from the spot to secure their advancement.

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The final boss for Bosnia: Italy

Standing in their way is an Italian side that made quick work of Northern Ireland in their respective semifinal. Unlike the gritty battle in Zenica, the Azzurri dominated from the opening whistle, controlling possession and dispatching the Green and White Army with ease to set up this massive collision.

Bosnia win 4-2 on pens AET.

A tie that Wales dominated for so long, slips away and so does the World Cup dream. pic.twitter.com/N7Q2aTR9FF — Graham Thomas (@Graham_Thomas) March 26, 2026

Date and venue for Italy and Bosnia

The playoff final is set for March 31 at Bilino Polje Stadium. Per the UEFA draw, the winner of the Wales-Bosnia bracket earned the right to host the final, giving Wales a massive “12th man” advantage in front of a home crowd.

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High stakes in the ‘group of death’

The winner of this Tuesday’s fixture won’t just earn a spot in the 2026 World Cup, they’ll be dropping straight into the fire. The qualifying nation will join Group B alongside hosts Canada, Switzerland, and Qatar.

Given the tactical discipline of the Swiss and the home-field energy of the Canadians, Group B is already being labeled by many as the tournament’s “Group of Death.”

With both rosters expected to be at full strength, the stage is set for a historic night in Zenica.