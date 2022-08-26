Arsenal will try to extend their perfect run on Saturday when they host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in a match for the fourth round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Check out the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream this English league game free in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch it on FuboTV (free trial), while in Canada, you can also tune in to FuboTV.
The Gunners coached by Mikel Arteta are the only team with a perfect record after the first three rounds of the tournament. Arsenal managed to beat Crystal Palace (2-0), Leicester City (4-2) and Bournemouth (3-0).
Fulham are still unbeaten in the 2022-2023 Premier League season with 5 points, thanks to two draws and a victory. They defeated Brentford 3-2 last week, but then lost 2-0 to Crawley Town on Tuesday for the second round of the 2022-2023 EPL Cup.
Arsenal vs Fulham: Kick-off Time
Australia: 2:30 AM (Sunday)
Bahamas: 12:30 PM
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Barbados: 12:30 PM
Belize: 10:30 AM
Botswana: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Brunei: 0:30 AM (Sunday)
Burundi: 6:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Fiji: 4:30 AM (Sunday)
France: 6:30 PM
Gambia: 4:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Malaysia: 0:30 AM (Sunday)
Malta: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Pakistan: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Rwanda: 6:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:30 PM
Singapore: 0:30 AM (Sunday)
Solomon Islands: 3:30 AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 10:00 PM
Sudan: 6:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM ET
Arsenal vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: Csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados: Csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: FuboTV
Fiji: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
France: Free, Canal+ Sport
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
UK: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
United States: FuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, NBC, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo