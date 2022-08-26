Arsenal and Fulham will face each other on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium in a match for the fourth round of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Find here how and where to watch or live stream this English league game free in your country.

Arsenal vs Fulham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Arsenal will try to extend their perfect run on Saturday when they host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in a match for the fourth round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Check out the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream this English league game free in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch it on FuboTV (free trial), while in Canada, you can also tune in to FuboTV.

The Gunners coached by Mikel Arteta are the only team with a perfect record after the first three rounds of the tournament. Arsenal managed to beat Crystal Palace (2-0), Leicester City (4-2) and Bournemouth (3-0).

Fulham are still unbeaten in the 2022-2023 Premier League season with 5 points, thanks to two draws and a victory. They defeated Brentford 3-2 last week, but then lost 2-0 to Crawley Town on Tuesday for the second round of the 2022-2023 EPL Cup.

Arsenal vs Fulham: Kick-off Time

Australia: 2:30 AM (Sunday)

Bahamas: 12:30 PM

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Barbados: 12:30 PM

Belize: 10:30 AM

Botswana: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Brunei: 0:30 AM (Sunday)

Burundi: 6:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Fiji: 4:30 AM (Sunday)

France: 6:30 PM

Gambia: 4:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Malaysia: 0:30 AM (Sunday)

Malta: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Pakistan: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Rwanda: 6:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:30 PM

Singapore: 0:30 AM (Sunday)

Solomon Islands: 3:30 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 10:00 PM

Sudan: 6:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM ET

Arsenal vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados: Csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: FuboTV

Fiji: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

France: Free, Canal+ Sport

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

UK: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

United States: FuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, NBC, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo