Arsenal vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 FA Cup in your country

Arsenal and Liverpool clash in a great matchup of the third round in the 2023-2024 FA Cup. It’s one of the most anticipated games of the season. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Arsenal are currently in fourth place of the Premier League with 40 points after a surprising downfall with two consecutive losses in just a week against West Ham and Fulham. They’re five points behind Liverpool, but, a knockout tournament like the FA Cup is another story. Though Mikel Arteta has led a remarkable rebuilding process, the Gunners need titles to show for.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are having an impressive season as the best team in the Premier League. However, that is going to be a tremendous battle with Manchester City. It’s the start of a crucial stretch without their star, Mohamed Salah. The FA Cup is a good first test.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Monday)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Monday)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 AM (Monday)

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

How to Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus

Denmark: Eurosport Player Denmark, discovery+, 6’eren, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: BBC iPlayer, Premier Player HD, BBC Sport Web, Premier Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italia

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: ESPN+