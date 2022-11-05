In a new edition of the “Derby della Capitale”, AS Roma will receive Lazio. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Germany, Japan or Italy.
Matchday 13 of 2022/2023 Serie A will have one of the most interesting games of the season when teams from the capital play against each other. On one side will be Lazio, who are coming off a 1-0 loss to Feyernood in the Europa League, which left them in third place in the group, so they will play in the Conference League.
The locals, AS Roma, have had a better performance in the Europa League, finishing second and qualifying for the round of 32 of this tournament. Taking into account the recent results, it would seem that “I Giallorossi” arrive better, however, derbies are always a different game from the rest where anything can happen.
AS Roma vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma will play against Lazio for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, November 6 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (November 7)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Cameroon: 6:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 11:00 AM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (November 7)
Iran: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Japan: 2:00 AM (November 7)
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (November 7)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (November 7)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Qatar: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Senegal: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (November 7)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
South Korea: 2:00 AM (November 7)
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 8:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM
Tunisia: 5:00 PM
Uganda: 8:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
AS Roma vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Canada: TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
India: Voot Select
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV3
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), CBS Sports Network