For the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Serie A, AS Roma will face Lazio. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In a new edition of the “Derby della Capitale”, AS Roma will receive Lazio. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Germany, Japan or Italy.

Matchday 13 of 2022/2023 Serie A will have one of the most interesting games of the season when teams from the capital play against each other. On one side will be Lazio, who are coming off a 1-0 loss to Feyernood in the Europa League, which left them in third place in the group, so they will play in the Conference League.

The locals, AS Roma, have had a better performance in the Europa League, finishing second and qualifying for the round of 32 of this tournament. Taking into account the recent results, it would seem that “I Giallorossi” arrive better, however, derbies are always a different game from the rest where anything can happen.

AS Roma vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma will play against Lazio for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, November 6 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (November 7)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Cameroon: 6:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (November 7)

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Japan: 2:00 AM (November 7)

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (November 7)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (November 7)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Qatar: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Senegal: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (November 7)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

South Korea: 2:00 AM (November 7)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM

Tunisia: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 8:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

AS Roma vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV3

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), CBS Sports Network

