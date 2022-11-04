Atalanta will receive in-form table leaders Napoli at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Matchday 13 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 103rd league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 45 games so far; Atalanta have celebrated a victory 29 times to this day, and 28 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on April 3, 2022, when the game ended in a comfortable 3-1 win for the Partenopei in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Atalanta vs Napoli: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Japan: 1:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Qatar: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Senegal: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Korea: 1:00 AM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Atalanta vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
India: Voot Select
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Korea Republic: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport 2
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
United States: Paramount+