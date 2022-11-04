Atalanta and Napoli will clash off on Saturday at Gewiss Stadium in the 13th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Atalanta will receive in-form table leaders Napoli at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Matchday 13 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 103rd league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 45 games so far; Atalanta have celebrated a victory 29 times to this day, and 28 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 3, 2022, when the game ended in a comfortable 3-1 win for the Partenopei in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Atalanta vs Napoli: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Japan: 1:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Atalanta vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

India: Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Korea Republic: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport 2

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

United States: Paramount+