Atlanta United are ready to face New England Revolution, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 11 game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM (ET). The home team is ready to show all their power. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Atlanta United are in the 7th spot of the standings in the conference, they are 4-2-4 overall with a recent victory against the Chicago Fire at home that ended a losing streak of two consecutive weeks.

The New England Revolution have a losing record with five losses, three wins and two draws, but in the last four weeks the team has won two games with a recent winning streak of one win and one draw.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Time: 1:30 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution: Storylines

The first five weeks of the 2022 MLS regular season were good for Atlanta United with three wins, one loss and one draw. The team won the first game of the season against Sporting KC in what was a display of Atlanta United's good form. After those five winning weeks the team lost three games and drew one 0-0 against FC Cincinnati.

The New England Revolution still don't know what it's like to win an on the road game in the 2022 MLS season, they could barely draw 2-2 against Portland Timbers, but the other on the road games were defeats against Charlotte FC, Inter Miami and DC United. This will be the first away from home game in May for New England after a pair of home games that ended in a win against Inter Miami 2-0 and a draw against Columbus Crew 2-2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlanta United vs New England Revolution in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+. and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution: Predictions And Odds

Atlanta United are favorites to win this game with 2.08 odds that will pay $208 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a better record than the visitors with a current win. New England Revolution are underdogs at 3.49 odds. The draw is offered at 3.75 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5.

Caesars Atlanta United 2.08 Draw 3.75 / 2.5 New England Revolution 3.49

* Odds via Caesars.