Atlas will host Tigres UANL for the First Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals

Atlas and Tigres UANL will face-off at Estadio Jalisco for the First Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. This Liga MX Semifinals game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Atlas came off strong after their win against Clasico Tapatio rivals, Chivas Guadalajara in theQuaterfinals. The current Liga MX Champions won 3-2 in a global score after a two-legged game series. Atlas have an unbeaten streak of 5 games. Atlas have registered 2 wins and 3 draws.

On the other side, Tigres UANL struggled to win in their last matchup against Cruz Azul in the Quarterfinals. After a two-legged series, Tigres UANL advanced to the Semifinals due to their 2nd place in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX table, despite the 1-0 loss as hosts.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Date

Atlas and Tigres UANL will face-off at Estadio Jalisco on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) for the First Leg of of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. The winner of this matchup will go against Pachuca or Club America in the Finals.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: How to watch or stream live free in the US

This Liga MX Playoffs game between Atlas and Tigres UANL for the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: TTUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.