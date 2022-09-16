Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid this Sunday, September 18, for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this exciting game.

In a new edition of the Madrid Derby, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will face against each other this Sunday, September 18 at 3 PM (ET) in a game valid for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 La Liga season. Here you will find the lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States.

Undoubtedly the most interesting game of the entire Matchday 6 of La Liga will take place on Sunday, September 18 when the two teams from Madrid meet. The locals currently have 10 points, so they are 5 points from the top of the standings, and will try to get as close as possible to the top positions with victory.

The Real Madrid leaders want to continue at the top. At the moment they are the only ones who have won their first 5 games and now they want to obtain their sixth victory, which will also have a special value as it is a Derby. The "Merengues" have been one of the most solid teams at the start of the season and they want to continue on the road to victory.

Atletico Madrid Probable lineup

Atletico Madrid have five players in doubt: Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Jan Oblak, Thomas Lemar and Sergio Reguilon. Ivo Grbic, for this reason would be the goalkeeper. Axel Witsel would play together with Reinildo and Mario Hermoso, forming a defense of three.

Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata would be the strikers, so Antoine Griezmann will have to wait for his opportunity in the second half.

Atletico Madrid possible starting XI: Grbic; Reinildo, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Morata, Felix.

Real Madrid Probable lineup

Karim Benzema is in doubt after the thigh injury suffered in the game against Celtic, so Rodrygo could play again together with Valverde and Vinicius Junior.

Eder Militao could return to the starting team, and join David Alaba in the middle of the defense. Lucas Vazquez is the only one ruled out due to a thigh problem.

Real Madrid possible starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

