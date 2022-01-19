Atletico Madrid and Valencia will clash off at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 22 of La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid are set to come up against Valencia at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on the Matchday 22 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 164th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Atletico de Madrid are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 61 occasions so far; Valencia have grabbed a triumph 57 times to this day, and a great number of even 45 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 7, 2021, when the Bats secured a late 3-3 thriller draw at the Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 22 game between Atletico Madrid and Valencia will be played on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atletico Madrid vs Valencia for La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Atletico Madrid and Valencia on the 22nd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.