Atletico Mineiro will face Emelec for the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Emelec will visit Atletico Mineiro in Brazil to play the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Fanatiz (free trial).

Emelec will go in search of a real feat when they visit Atletico Mineiro. The result in the first leg in Ecuador was 1-1, a result that might seem bad for the Ecuadorians, but considering that the Brazilians had a penalty in their favor that Hulk missed, the draw was perhaps not so bad. Of course, they will need to be the best version of themselves if they want to stand a chance.

Atletico Mineiro are the main favorites due to the quality of their team and the fact that they play at home. Of course, that's not why they should be overconfident. Especially since it is very likely that Emelec will decide to defend the entire game and the counterattack could be dangerous if a goal from the Brazilians does not come immediately.

Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec: Date

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Atletico Mineiro and Emelec will be played at the Mineirão Stadium on Tuesday, July 5 at 6:15 (ET).

Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec

You can see this round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Atletico Mineiro and Emelec in the United States on Fanatiz (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch Atletico Mineiro vs Emelec anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

