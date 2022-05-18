Atletico Mineiro of Brazil and Independiente del Valle of Ecuador clash off on Thursday at Estadio Mineirao on Matchday 5 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente del Valle: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

Atletico Mineiro will host Independiente del Valle on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET), at the Estadio Hernando Siles in Belo Horizonte, on Matchday 5 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group D Copa Libertadores soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US.

This will both be their fourth Copa Libertadores and overall meeting. Interestingly, both Atletico Mineiro of Brazil and Independiente del Valle of Ecuador have managed to win one apiece, while thre remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 27, 2022, and it ended in a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Ecuador. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in a month, in the Group Stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente del Valle: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte

Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente del Valle: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente del Valle: Storylines

Atletico Mineiro have performed well in the Group Stage. In their first four fixtures, they managed to triumph two times and draw twice. Meanwhile, Independiente del Valle have a slightly worse record of one win, two draws and one loss in the first four matches.

The White-and-black currently sit on top of Group D with eight points in four matches so far. On the other hand, the Black-and-blues are placed two positions below them, in third place of the Group D table with five points won in four games.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to February 25, 2016, and it ended in a 1-0 win for the Brazilian side in the Group Stage of the 2016 Copa Libertadores. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points on the third matchday.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente del Valle in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Group Stage Matchday 5 game between Atletico Mineiro and Independiente del Valle, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS in the United States.

Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente del Valle: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Atletico Mineiro. Caesars see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -320 odds to get another win in the Group Stage. The home side Independiente Del Valle meanwhile, have a whooping +950 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 5.

Caesars Atletico Mineiro -320 Independiente del Valle +950

* Odds via Caesars