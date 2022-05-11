Atletico San Luis play Pachuca today at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez for the Quarter-finals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Atletico San Luis are ready to play against Pachuca in the Quarter-finals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez today, May 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team against a big favorite, the odds against them. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Atletico San Luis pulled off the unexpected as underdogs, they eliminated Monterrey on penalty kicks after a tough game against them that ended 2-2. The regular season was fairly good for Atletico San Luis with a 7-2-8 overall record.

Pachuca are the big favorites to win the title this year, especially after they had poor results in what was the first phase of Liga MX in 2021. But this time things are different for Pachuca, they lost only three of 17 games played.

Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez, San Luis, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV.

Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca: Storylines

Atletico San Luis are a young team that was founded in 2013 and had never played in the Liga MX quarter-finals before. Only in 2021 the team was close to that stage when they played and lost in the reclassification against Santos Laguna. The most recent game against Pachuca was during the 2022 Clausura Tournament, they lost that game 0-2 at home, and during 2021 the team drew a game 0-0 against Pachuca.

Pachuca are big favorites, the best standings team with a record of 12 wins, 2 draws and only three losses. Only one other Liga MX team managed to win ten games, Tigres UANL, during the current tournament. But Pachuca haven't won a local tournament since 2016 when they won that year's Clausura Tournament and the CONCACAF Champions League (international tournament).

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV (free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca: Predictions And Odds

Atletico San Luis are underdogs at home with 3.54 odds that will pay $354 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they tied a game against the visitors but that was a year ago. Pachuca are favorites at 2.26 odds. The draw is offered at 3.23 odds and totals at 2 goals. The best pick for this game is: Atletico San Luis 3.54.

Caesars Atletico San Luis 3.54 Draw / Totals 3.23 / 2 Pachuca 2.26

