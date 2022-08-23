Austin FC will face Los Angeles FC for the Matchday 27 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

If there's one game MLS fans shouldn't miss, this is it. Although the defining games are always the most interesting, among the regular season games between the best teams of the season are without a doubt a true spectacle. And this time the two best in the Western Conference will play.

Los Angeles FC need no introduction. They are the maximum candidates to be champions, and absolute leaders of the West and the MLS with 58 points. Austin FC are second in their Conference and are with 48 the third team with the most points in the league. It will clearly be a clash between two very good teams, who are surely in the final stages of the tournament.

Austin FC vs LAFC: Date

This Matchday 24 game of the 2022 MLS between Austin FC and LAFC will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Friday, August 26 at 8:00 (ET).

Austin FC vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Austin FC vs LAFC

You can see this 2022 MLS Matchday 27 game between Austin FC and LAFC in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN, SiriusXM FC.

