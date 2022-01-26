Australia and Vietnam will face each other at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in a match for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Australia vs Vietnam: Date, time and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers in the US

Australia will host Vietnam at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in a match for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers. Check out all the detailed information about this WCQ game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. If you are in the US, you can tune in on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The Socceroos as in third place in the Third Round Group B standings with 11 points after 6 matches and come from three matches without victories in the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers.

However, Australia will have a great opportunity to return to their winning ways as they will face a Vietnam team that has lost all their matches in the Third Round Group B and lands alone at the bottom of the table.

Australia vs Vietnam: Date

The match between Australia and Vietnam for the Third Round Group B of the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers will be played on Thursday, January 27, at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Australia vs Vietnam: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:10 AM

CT: 3:10 AM

MT: 2:10 AM

PT: 1:10 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Australia vs Vietnam

The Australia vs Vietnam match for the Third Round Group B of the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Paramount+ (Free Trial).