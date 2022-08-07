Barcelona returned home to face Pumas UNAM for the 2022 Joan Gamper Trophy. The Blaugranas showed no mercy against the Mexican side and, of course, social media was filled with memes and funny reactions to the score.

Activity returned to the Spotify Camp Nou with quite a show from the home team. Barcelona received the visit of Pumas UNAM to play for the 2022 Joan Gamper Trophy, but the Spanish club showed no mercy against the Mexican side and here are the funniest memes and reactions to the match.

The Blaugranas use this game to present their new signings for the upcoming season to their fans. Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Franck Kessie were amongst the ones that received a standing ovation. It was a thrilling time for Barcelona, but the best was yet to come once the game started.

As for Pumas UNAM, they arrived to the match as the least favorites. Dani Alves also received a warm welcome as he returned to Barcelona, but now defending the Mexican side colors. It became a huge celebration for the Blaugranas, but the visitors did not have such a great time.

Barcelona defeated Pumas with a 6-0 score for the 2022 Joan Gamper Trophy: Memes, reactions