Barcelona will host Almeria at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Matchday 13 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Spanish La Liga soccer match in the US.

This will be their 13th league meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 10 games so far; Almeria have not celebrated a victory so far to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 8, 2015, when the game ended in a comfortable 4-0 win for the Blaugrana at home in the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Almeria: Date

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 13 game between Barcelona and Almeria will be played on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Almeria: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Almeria in La Liga 2022-23

The match to be played between Barcelona and Almeria in the 13th round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. Other options are ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes.