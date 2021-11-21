Barcelona and Benfica clash at Camp Nou for Matchday 5 of Group E of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Barcelona vs Benfica: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 5 of 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona and Benfica will face each other at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on Matchday 5 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group E Matchday 5 game in the US.

This will be both their ninth UCL and overall meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the slight favorite in head-to-head duels, winning three games so far; Benfica have celebrated a victory twice to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 29, 2021, when the Portuguese side surprisingly cruised past the Blaugrana 3-0 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in their first Group E encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Barcelona vs Benfica: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group E Matchday 5 game between Barcelona and Benfica will be played on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Benfica: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Benfica for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

The game to be played between Barcelona and Benfica on the fifth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group E will be broadcast on Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Paramount+ in the United States.