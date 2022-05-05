Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Matchday 35 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch in the US 2021-2022 La Liga season

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will meet at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Matchday 35 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this game such as, the date, kick-off time, and where to watch it in the US.

Atletico Madrid must win to remain in with a chance of qualifying for the 2022-2023 Champions League. El Colchonero are in fourth place in the standings with 61 points and occupies the last UCL qualification spot. In its last La Liga match, the team led by Diego Simeone was beaten by Athletic Club 2-0.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have already been crowned champion of the 2021-2022 La Liga season so far, El Merengue have played 34 games: won 25, drawn 6, and lost 3. Real Madrid are under no pressure. In addition, it will play after reaching the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final, the team managed by Carlo Ancelotti defeated Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate in the 2021-2022 Champions League Semi-finals.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Date

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will face each other at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, May 8, on Matchday 35 of 2021-2022 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

The game to be played between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid on Matchday 35 of 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.