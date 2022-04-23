Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will clash off on Sunday at Camp Nou in the 34th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021-22 La Liga in the US

Barcelona will welcome Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on the postponed Matchday 21 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 38th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 24 occasions so far; Rayo Vallecano have grabbed a triumph just five times to this day, and the remaining eight matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 27, 2021, when the game ended in a 1-0 Rayo win at the Campo Futbol De Vallecas in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Barcelona have grabbed four wins and one loss (WWWLW). Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano have been in bad form in the La Liga season, winning only once in the last five matches. In addition, they have also managed two draws and two losses (LDDLW).

The Blaugrana currently sit in second place in La Liga with 63 points in 32 matches so far. On the other hand, Rayo Vallecano are placed 12 positions below them, in 14th place on the La Liga table with 37 points won in 32 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 8, 1978, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 34.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 21 game between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, to be played on Sunday, at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Barcelona. PointsBet see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -358 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Rayo Vallecano have +850 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 21, while a tie would result in a +450 payout.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with La Liga at PointsBet! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $2000. Simply sign up!

PointsBet Barcelona -358 Tie +450 Rayo Vallecano +850

* Odds by PointsBet