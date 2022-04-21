Barcelona takes on Rayo Vallecano on Camp Nou Stadium for a pending Matchday 21 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will meet at Camp Nou Stadium (Barcelona) in a pending Matchday 21 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream.

The Cules are doing a great campaign, are positioned second in the La Liga standings with 63 points, but a long way behind Real Madrid, which leads with 78 points. The team managed by Xavi Hernandez is in the qualification zone for the 2022-2023 Champions League. In addition, in its last match, Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0.

On the flip side, Rayo Vallecano no longer has a chance to compete for anything. El Rayito are in 14th place in the standings with 37 points. It have no chance of qualifying for cups, nor of relegation. Furthermore, in its last La Liga match, Rayo Vallecano defeated Espanyol 1-0.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Date

Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will face each other at Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday, April 21, in a pending Matchday 21 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season. The last time they face each other was on October 27, 2021, in that opportunity El Rayito won 1-0.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

The game to be played between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in a pending Matchday 21 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.