Why are Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha not playing today, Oct. 26, for Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

The prestigious El Clasico will see Barcelona without key players Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, as head coach Hansi Flick navigates their absence against Real Madrid in this pivotal La Liga clash. Both teams are riding high after midweek Champions League triumphs, setting the stage for what promises to be a captivating encounter in Spain.

Fresh off a commanding 6-1 victory over Olympiacos at home, Barcelona enters this game on a significant morale boost. However, the stakes of facing Real Madrid bring a distinct intensity that eclipses routine seasonal matchups.

Conversely, Real Madrid comes into the fray after a narrow yet resolute 1-0 win against Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite a stern challenge, they emerged victorious, setting the tone for today’s eagerly anticipated El Clasico.

Global fanbases are primed for one of soccer’s most storied rivalries, eagerly awaiting the spectacle that will unfold. With players like Lamine Yamal, representing Los Culers, and Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid set to grace the pitch, fans worldwide are in for a thrilling experience that underscores the essence of this historic competition.

Why are Lewandowski and Raphinha not playing for Barcelona today?

Both Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha miss today’s match against Real Madrid due to injury setbacks. Lewandowski suffered a demanding injury during the recent World Cup Qualifiers while representing Poland. Meanwhile, Raphinha continues his rehabilitation from an early-season injury sustained with Barcelona.

Predicted lineup for Barcelona

Barcelona’s squad for El Clasico will be missing not only Lewandowski and Raphinha, but also Andreas Christensen, Joan Garcia, Gavi, and Dani Olmo. On the other hand, Real Madrid will be without injured defenders David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

Predicted starting XI for Barcelona:

Goal keeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Fermin Lopez

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Ferran Torres.

