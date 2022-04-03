Barcelona and Sevilla will clash off today at Camp Nou in the 30th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021-22 La Liga in the US today

Barcelona will welcome Sevilla at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on the Matchday 30 of the 2021-22 La Liga season today, April 3, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 156th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 84 occasions so far; Sevilla have grabbed a triumph just 36 times to this day, and the remaining 35 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 21, 2021, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Barcelona have grabbed five wins (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Sevilla have been in decent form in the La Liga season, although winning only once in the previous five league matches. Thus, they have also managed four draws (DWDDD).

The Blaugrana currently sit in third place in La Liga with 54 points in 28 matches so far. On the other hand, Sevilla are placed right above them, in second place of the La Liga table with 57 points won in 29 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 20, 1935, when Sevilla won 3-1 at home in Seville. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 30.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Barcelona vs Sevilla in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 30 game between Barcelona and Sevilla, to be played today, at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Barcelona. PointsBet see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -230 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Sevilla have +580 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 30, while a tie would result in a +340 payout.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with La Liga at PointsBet! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $2000. Simply sign up!

PointsBet Barcelona -230 Tie +340 Sevilla +580

* Odds by PointsBet