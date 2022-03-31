Barcelona and Sevilla will clash off at Camp Nou in the 30th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 30 of La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona will host Sevilla at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on the Matchday 30 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 156th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 84 occasions so far; Sevilla have grabbed a triumph 36 times to this day, and the remaining 35 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 21, 2021, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 30 game between Barcelona and Sevilla will be played on Saturday, April 3, 2022, at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Barcelona and Sevilla on the 30th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.