Bayern will host Barcelona for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bayern Munich will receive Barcelona in what will be Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be the most interesting game on Tuesday, and possibly of the entire Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Two tough teams face each other, which always put on good shows. It will be an unmissable duel in which the leadership of the group will be at stake.

Both won their first game, Barcelona 5-1 against Viktoria Plzen; and Bayern Munich 2-0 against Inter. These two teams will undoubtedly fight for the first place in the group, so the confrontation between them will be very important. The Germans have been more solid, but the Catalans have been improving their performance and although they play as visitors, they can undoubtedly upset the Bavarian team.

Bayern vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Bayern will play against Barcelona for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 13 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Bavaria, Germany.

Australia: 5 AM (September 14)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 14)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (September 14)

Philippines: 3 AM (September 14)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (September 14)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 14)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 14)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

Bayern vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Belize: ESPN North

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Brazil: HBO Max, SBT, TNT Brazil

Brunei: beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect

Burundi: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV

Ireland: BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Malawi: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Malta: TSN7 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Pakistan: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan: TOD, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Sudan: SuperSport Variety, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Swaziland: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial), Univision NOW, TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC, VIX+, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

