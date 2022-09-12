Bayern Munich will receive Barcelona in what will be Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will undoubtedly be the most interesting game on Tuesday, and possibly of the entire Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Two tough teams face each other, which always put on good shows. It will be an unmissable duel in which the leadership of the group will be at stake.
Both won their first game, Barcelona 5-1 against Viktoria Plzen; and Bayern Munich 2-0 against Inter. These two teams will undoubtedly fight for the first place in the group, so the confrontation between them will be very important. The Germans have been more solid, but the Catalans have been improving their performance and although they play as visitors, they can undoubtedly upset the Bavarian team.
Bayern vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Bayern will play against Barcelona for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 13 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Bavaria, Germany.
Bayern vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
