Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Bundesliga has a matchup between leaders. It’s a confrontation that involves Bayern facing Bayer Leverkusen at Allianz Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Bayern are the obvious championship contender every year considering all the power they have, but last season their title came down to the last minutes. Their three consecutive victories demonstrate they won’t want to leave doubts regarding their potential.
Bayer Leverkusen have been the only team able to match their opponent in the numbers, so this could be a significant matchup to see themselves as a contending lineup. Despite they are going to encounter a better team on paper, they also have won every match in the competition.
Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time
Bayern will confront Bayer Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Bundesliga this Friday, September 15.
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (September 16)
Bangladesh: 00:30 AM (September 16)
Belgium: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:30 PM
Denmark: 8:30 PM
Egypt: 9:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
Greece: 9:30 PM
India: 12:00 AM (September 16)
Indonesia: 2:30 AM (September 16)
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Israel: 9:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 1:30 PM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 2:30 AM (September 16)
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Morocco: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (September 16)
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Norway: 8:30 PM
Poland: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM
Serbia: 8:30 PM
Singapore: 2:30 AM (September 16)
South Africa: 8:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sweden: 8:30 PM
Switzerland: 8:30 PM
UAE: 10:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
How to watch Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen in your country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports 1
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canal GOAT, Canais Globo, SporTV
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App
International: YouTube, Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD, Startimes World Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport 1
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: DAZN
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix
United States: ESPN+