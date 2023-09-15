Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Bundesliga in your country

Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Bundesliga has a matchup between leaders. It’s a confrontation that involves Bayern facing Bayer Leverkusen at Allianz Arena. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Bayern are the obvious championship contender every year considering all the power they have, but last season their title came down to the last minutes. Their three consecutive victories demonstrate they won’t want to leave doubts regarding their potential.

Bayer Leverkusen have been the only team able to match their opponent in the numbers, so this could be a significant matchup to see themselves as a contending lineup. Despite they are going to encounter a better team on paper, they also have won every match in the competition.

Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time

Bayern will confront Bayer Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Bundesliga this Friday, September 15.

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (September 16)

Bangladesh: 00:30 AM (September 16)

Belgium: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Egypt: 9:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

Greece: 9:30 PM

India: 12:00 AM (September 16)

Indonesia: 2:30 AM (September 16)

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (September 16)

Mexico: 12:30 PM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (September 16)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM (September 16)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

How to watch Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen in your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports 1

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canal GOAT, Canais Globo, SporTV

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App

International: YouTube, Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD, Startimes World Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport 1

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix

United States: ESPN+