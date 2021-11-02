Bayern and Benfica face each other today at Allianz Arena for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Find out here everything there's to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Bayern and Benfica square off today at Allianz Arena for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. The hosts have the chance to seal their pass to the next round. Find out here everything there’s to know about this exciting UCL match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The home side has a perfect record in the group stage so far, with three wins, including a 4-0 triumph over Benfica in Lisbon. With another victory, Bayern would be in the round of 16 and, if Barcelona doesn’t beat Dynamo, they could confirm the first place.

On the other hand, Benfica are second in the group E but a loss to Bayern could make things difficult for them to qualify. Against the Germans, the visitors don’t have a good record. In the league, Benfica have two draws in a row.

Bayern vs Benfica: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET).

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

Bayern vs Benfica: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Bayern vs Benfica: Storylines

Bayern and Benfica have played nine matches in the Champions League, and Benfica have never beat the Germans giants. Bayern have won six times and they have drawn on three occasions. Their most recent match took place two weeks ago, with Munich winning 4-0 as visitors with goals from Robert Lewandowski, a double from Leroy Sané and an own goal by Everton Soraes.

How to watch or live stream Bayern vs Benfica in the US

The match between Bayern Munich and Benfica for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 to be played on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by TUDN App, TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDNxtra.

Bayern vs Benfica: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Bayern are the favorites with odds of -600, while Benfica have odds of +1400. A tie would end up in a +650 payout.

FanDuel Bayern -600 Tie +650 Benfica +1400

*Odds by FanDuel