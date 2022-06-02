Belarus and Slovakia will face each other at Stadium Karadjorde on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League C Group 3. Find out here when and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream free it in the US and Canada.

Belarus and Slovakia will square off in a neutral venue at the Stadium Karadjordje in Novi Sad on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League C Group 3 soccer match in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, Slovakia are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory twice so far. Belarus have managed to celebrate only one win, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 9, 2015, and it ended in a late 1-0 victory for Belarus in a Euro Qualifier match at Stadion pod Dubnom in Zilina, Slovakia. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Belarus vs Slovakia: Date

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group B4 game between Belarus and Slovakia will be played on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Stadion Karadjorde in Novi Sad.

Belarus vs Slovakia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Belarus vs Slovakia in UEFA Nations League 2022-2023

The game to be played between Belarus and Slovakia will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.